Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 339,800 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,728,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 339,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.71% of Calix worth $85,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CALX. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calix during the second quarter valued at $358,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 4.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 5,693.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 86,884 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 10.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 2.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Calix alerts:

In other news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $1,618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,750,250 in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CALX opened at $50.38 on Thursday. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.42.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CALX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Westpark Capital raised their target price on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.88.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.