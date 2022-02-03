Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 388,500 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,634,736 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 388,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of Micron Technology worth $116,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Amundi purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 214.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $993,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966,929 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,088 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,138,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in Micron Technology by 32.1% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,163,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $608,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $84.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $94.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.64. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.93.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

