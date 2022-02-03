Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 39,200 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 39,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.40% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $85,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAC. UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.33.

Shares of NYSE:PAC opened at $139.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.86. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $98.64 and a one year high of $144.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

