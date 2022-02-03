Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 40,000 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,452,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.62% of Liberty Global worth $102,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter worth $203,615,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter worth $142,357,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter worth $37,925,458,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1,233.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,480,000 after acquiring an additional 901,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 63.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,254,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,063,000 after acquiring an additional 487,684 shares in the last quarter. 27.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $27.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $30.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average is $28.10.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $1.05. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

In other news, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,324,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $399,453.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,516 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

