Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 42,500 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,670,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.10% of Coca-Cola FEMSA worth $93,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,049,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,067,000 after purchasing an additional 83,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 81,688 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $53.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $59.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.83 and a 200-day moving average of $54.56.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. HSBC downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

