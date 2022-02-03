Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 58,400 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.95% of Colliers International Group worth $106,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at about $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIGI shares. National Bankshares set a $170.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.88.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $150.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.56. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.08 and a 52 week high of $151.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.97.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.25%.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

