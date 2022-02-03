Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,681,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,105,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of HSBC worth $96,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in HSBC by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 252,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,608,000 after buying an additional 17,214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in HSBC by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 38,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 13,252 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP boosted its holdings in HSBC by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 49,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 35,573 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HSBC alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 550 ($7.39) to GBX 615 ($8.27) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 450 ($6.05) to GBX 500 ($6.72) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.75.

HSBC stock opened at $37.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average is $29.17. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.