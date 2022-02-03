Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,838 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of Snowflake worth $101,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $393.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $299.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.65.

NYSE SNOW opened at $268.28 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.17 billion, a PE ratio of -105.21 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $319.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.86.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $5,135,022.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,996,043 shares of company stock valued at $695,326,625. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

