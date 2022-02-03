Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,133,402 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 105,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.83% of TFS Financial worth $97,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the period. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

Shares of TFSL opened at $17.09 on Thursday. TFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.00. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.73 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. TFS Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 4.21%. Research analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 434.63%.

In related news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $50,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.