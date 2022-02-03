RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $6.35 Per Share (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RenaissanceRe in a research report issued on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $6.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.62. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.90 EPS.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RNR. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.20.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $157.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.88 and its 200-day moving average is $156.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -97.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $137.66 and a 12-month high of $175.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.89%.

In other news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $201,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 241.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,237,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,496,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,596,000 after buying an additional 63,665 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,396,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,700,000 after buying an additional 70,874 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 992,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,396,000 after buying an additional 217,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 899,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,391,000 after buying an additional 34,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

