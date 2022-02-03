renBTC 1-Day Volume Tops $54.50 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 3rd. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One renBTC coin can currently be bought for about $37,140.14 or 0.99503693 BTC on popular exchanges. renBTC has a total market cap of $600.93 million and approximately $54.50 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00043087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00114550 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 16,180 coins. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

