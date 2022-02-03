renDOGE 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13,604.00 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC on major exchanges. renDOGE has a total market cap of $369,432.79 and $13,604.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, renDOGE has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00050452 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,664.78 or 0.07140588 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00055380 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,177.54 or 0.99621495 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00054455 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.