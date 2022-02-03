Renew (LON:RNWH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 768 ($10.33). Renew shares last traded at GBX 750 ($10.08), with a volume of 343,594 shares.

RNWH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($12.10) target price on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.35) target price on shares of Renew in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renew presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 775 ($10.42).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 799.68. The company has a market capitalization of £591.47 million and a PE ratio of 19.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a GBX 11.17 ($0.15) dividend. This is a positive change from Renew’s previous dividend of $4.83. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Renew’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

Renew Company Profile (LON:RNWH)

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

