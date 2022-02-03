Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Sets New 1-Year Low at $39.24

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.24 and last traded at $39.25, with a volume of 2004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.01.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $667,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,782,000 after purchasing an additional 901,410 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,439,000 after acquiring an additional 528,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,852,000 after purchasing an additional 400,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,682,000 after purchasing an additional 332,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,280,000 after acquiring an additional 80,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

