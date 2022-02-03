Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Enbridge Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Enbridge in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.53.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $43.09 on Thursday. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day moving average is $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $87.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. 48.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

