Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Southwest Airlines Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Southwest Airlines in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu expects that the airline will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LUV. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.24.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $44.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.73. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 177.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.