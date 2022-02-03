Research Analysts Offer Predictions for FS Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for FS Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average of $34.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.18. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $36.85.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 15.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in FS Bancorp by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in FS Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in FS Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 126,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in FS Bancorp by 342.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in FS Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $185,205.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $181,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,320 shares of company stock worth $543,071 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

