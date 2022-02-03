Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Interfor Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Interfor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.98. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Interfor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Get Interfor alerts:

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$664.27 million for the quarter.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$43.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

TSE IFP opened at C$37.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of C$22.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 2.73.

In other news, Senior Officer Simon Bruce Luxmoore sold 7,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total transaction of C$265,510.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$361,547.34.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.