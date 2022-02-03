Research Analysts Offer Predictions for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $5.44 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $15.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.20 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LYB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $100.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 27.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 412,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $846,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $854,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $660,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

