Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 3rd (BIP, CFG, CPRI, DGII, DT, FB, JBAXY, LSPD, NVS, QCOM)

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 3rd:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from $67.00 to $68.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.50 to $57.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price raised by MKM Partners from $85.00 to $93.00.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $28.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $80.00 to $60.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $420.00 to $360.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target cut by MKM Partners from $395.00 to $365.00.

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 72 to CHF 70.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $110.00 to $68.00.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) had its target price reduced by Societe Generale from CHF 107 to CHF 105.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $225.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $400.00 to $380.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $300.00 to $250.00.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) had its target price lowered by Societe Generale from SEK 205 to SEK 200.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from SEK 175 to SEK 174.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $310.00 to $265.00.

