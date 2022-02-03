Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 3rd (BIP, CFG, CPRI, DGII, DT, FB, JBAXY, LSPD, NVS, QCOM)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 3rd:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from $67.00 to $68.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.50 to $57.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

had its target price raised by MKM Partners from $85.00 to $93.00.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $28.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $28.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $80.00 to $60.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $420.00 to $360.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target cut by MKM Partners from $395.00 to $365.00.

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 72 to CHF 70.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $110.00 to $68.00.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) had its target price reduced by Societe Generale from CHF 107 to CHF 105.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $225.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $400.00 to $380.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $300.00 to $250.00.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) had its target price lowered by Societe Generale from SEK 205 to SEK 200.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from SEK 175 to SEK 174.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $310.00 to $265.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.