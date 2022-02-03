Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Tesla (TSLA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) recently:

1/31/2022 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $1,025.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00.

1/27/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $295.00 to $325.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $262.00 to $313.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $888.00 to $1,108.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $625.00 to $660.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $860.00 to $910.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Tesla was given a new $325.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/26/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $295.00 to $325.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $830.00 to $1,025.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $1,078.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tesla hit a milestone in third-quarter 2021, with gross auto margins attaining a record high. The company has also started making progress at ramping up volumes of Models S and X. With China being the biggest electric vehicle (EV) market, Tesla’s Shanghai factory is buoying the company's revenue prospects. In addition to increasing automotive revenues, Tesla’s energy generation and storage revenues are also boosting earnings prospects. However, the company’s high research and development (R&D) and operating costs raise concerns. Further, Tesla is far from immune to the global chip crisis, which may mar its near-term outlook. Amid the supply chain woes, Tesla has been pushing the production and delivery timelines for its vehicles, which is acting as a spoiler. Thus, Tesla is viewed as a cautious bet right now.”

1/10/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00.

1/5/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $325.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $950.00 to $1,300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $1,200.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $750.00 to $900.00.

1/4/2022 – Tesla was given a new $950.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/4/2022 – Tesla was given a new $830.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/3/2022 – Tesla was given a new $295.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/3/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $950.00 to $1,005.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/31/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/30/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $236.00 to $262.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/29/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $950.00 to $1,005.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/29/2021 – Tesla was given a new $830.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/28/2021 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus. They now have a $1,313.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,010.00.

12/23/2021 – Tesla was given a new $830.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/22/2021 – Tesla was given a new $950.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/20/2021 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2021 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

12/8/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at New Street Research from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $725.00 to $1,000.00. They now have a "neutral" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/6/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $800.00 to $950.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $905.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,021.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $897.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $909.52 billion, a PE ratio of 184.83, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total transaction of $3,267,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,247,722 shares of company stock worth $4,452,021,407. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 5,621 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 248.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,818 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

