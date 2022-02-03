Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Virgin Galactic (SPCE)

Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/22/2022 – Virgin Galactic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia, is based in NEW YORK. “

1/19/2022 – Virgin Galactic had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $20.00 to $10.00.

1/14/2022 – Virgin Galactic had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $44.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Virgin Galactic had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $44.00 to $36.00.

1/6/2022 – Virgin Galactic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia, is based in NEW YORK. “

NYSE:SPCE traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.46. 18,242,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,850,609. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.21. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $62.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.77.

Get Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc alerts:

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $300,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.