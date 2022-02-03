Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 3rd (AEM, ALNY, CHRW, FNV, NVO, NVR, PHM, TMVWY, UTL, VIRC)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, February 3rd:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $170.00 price target on the stock.

was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $106.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $102.00.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $110.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $107.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $5,500.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4,825.00.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $63.00.

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide. Examples of facilities served by Virco include public and private schools, colleges and universities, convention centers, federal and state institutions, churches and other businesses. They also sell to wholesalers, distributors, retailers and catalog retailers. In order to divide the workload into manageable amounts, Virco has divided the sales force into two groups: Education and Commercial. “

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley. While each of the brands has a distinct personality, it also benefits from its membership of the Volkswagen Group with its global manufacturing base “

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $106.00 target price on the stock.

