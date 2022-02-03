Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Western Digital (WDC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) in the last few weeks:

1/31/2022 – Western Digital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Western Digital’s Q2 performance benefits from higher demand from cloud customers and recovering enterprise and video and image application markets. Robust demand for 18-terabyte and 20TB energy assisted drives and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs) is expected to drive the top line going ahead. Demand for the WD Black product line is strong due to gamers’ preference for more customized solutions along with SanDisk retail products. Encouraging PC shipment trends led by higher demand for notebooks are likely to support the company’s hard disk drive (HDD) business. Pandemic-related supply-chain and logistics troubles and component issues are likely to bump up costs. Stiff competition, a leveraged balance sheet and suspension of dividends are other concerns. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

1/28/2022 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $83.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $97.00 to $83.00.

1/28/2022 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $70.00 to $60.00.

1/28/2022 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $75.00.

1/27/2022 – Western Digital was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

1/25/2022 – Western Digital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Western Digital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $81.00.

1/13/2022 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $75.00 to $83.00.

12/13/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $53.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.62. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth $33,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

