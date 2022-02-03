Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Shares Down 19.9%

Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) dropped 19.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$14.33 and last traded at C$14.44. Approximately 111,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 53,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.03.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.40.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Resolute Forest Products Inc. will post 3.9441154 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

