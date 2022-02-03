REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.65.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of NYSE:REVG traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.76. 6,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,648. The company has a market capitalization of $894.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44. REV Group has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.02 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that REV Group will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. REV Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REVG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in REV Group by 64.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 67,052 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in REV Group by 147.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in REV Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in REV Group by 50.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in REV Group by 568.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 175,666 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

