REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the December 31st total of 848,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in REV Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in REV Group by 43.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in REV Group by 94.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in REV Group by 67.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in REV Group by 13,784.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REV Group stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.72. The stock had a trading volume of 12,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,648. The company has a market cap of $892.09 million, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44. REV Group has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.02 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 1.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on REVG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, REV Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.04.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

