Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €110.00 ($123.60) target price from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €121.00 ($135.96) price objective on Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €116.00 ($130.34) price objective on Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($93.26) price objective on Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on Rheinmetall in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($133.71) price objective on Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €114.55 ($128.70).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Rheinmetall stock opened at €92.46 ($103.89) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €85.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of €83.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.30. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of €76.28 ($85.71) and a twelve month high of €94.66 ($106.36).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.