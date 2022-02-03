Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $423.38

Shares of Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 423.38 ($5.69) and traded as high as GBX 487 ($6.55). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 470 ($6.32), with a volume of 187,234 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.66) price target on shares of Ricardo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 535 ($7.19) target price on shares of Ricardo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 535 ($7.19) target price on shares of Ricardo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of £292.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 448.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 423.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.93.

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

