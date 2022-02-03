Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $423.38

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2022

Shares of Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 423.38 ($5.69) and traded as high as GBX 487 ($6.55). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 470 ($6.32), with a volume of 187,234 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.66) price target on shares of Ricardo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 535 ($7.19) target price on shares of Ricardo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 535 ($7.19) target price on shares of Ricardo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of £292.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 448.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 423.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.93.

About Ricardo (LON:RCDO)

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Ricardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.