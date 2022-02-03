RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.58

Shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.58 and traded as low as $0.30. RiceBran Technologies shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 250,528 shares.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered RiceBran Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIBT. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the third quarter worth about $590,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 341,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,294,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 245,543 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 206,827 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 86,113 shares during the period. 34.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

