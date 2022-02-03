Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $60.51

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$60.51 and traded as low as C$54.18. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at C$54.75, with a volume of 7,399 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$57.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$612.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 34.90%.

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

