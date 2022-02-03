Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.20 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will announce $21.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.76 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $18.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $150.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $149.23 million to $151.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $99.71 million, with estimates ranging from $91.60 million to $112.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $21.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $422.38 million, a PE ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.89. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $5.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,407,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,510,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,084,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,629,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,092,000 after acquiring an additional 950,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 937,006 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

