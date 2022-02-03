Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,792 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.21% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

RIGL opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.38 million, a PE ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.42. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $21.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.85% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RIGL shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

