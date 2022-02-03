Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.20.

A number of research firms have commented on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

NYSE RIO traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.83. The stock had a trading volume of 253,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,029,712. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.