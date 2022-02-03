River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment (LON:RMMC) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited (LON:RMMC) traded down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 244 ($3.28) and last traded at GBX 244.36 ($3.29). Approximately 18,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 58,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 249 ($3.35).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 264.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 284.30.

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Profile (LON:RMMC)

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The fund is managed by River and Mercantile Asset Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

