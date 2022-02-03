ROAD (ROAD) Hits Market Capitalization of $63,468.35

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last week, ROAD has traded 30.9% higher against the dollar. ROAD has a market capitalization of $63,468.35 and approximately $11,598.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROAD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00050126 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.11 or 0.07075623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00055362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,589.17 or 0.99992266 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00054778 BTC.

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

ROAD Coin Trading

