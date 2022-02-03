Robert A. Herman Sells 8,169 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,829,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,467. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.44 and its 200 day moving average is $75.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

