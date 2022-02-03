Robert W. Baird Raises Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $85.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

NYSE:CPRI traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.49. 133,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,715. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.69. Capri has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $70.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.49.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Capri will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $13,165,636.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 571,644 shares of company stock worth $37,501,400 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

