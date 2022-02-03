Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Sells $1,598,989.56 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 113,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,598,989.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vladimir Tenev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Vladimir Tenev sold 119,044 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $2,840,389.84.

Robinhood Markets stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,442,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,408,508. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.81.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

