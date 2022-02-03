Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,840,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the December 31st total of 31,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.45. 870,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,625,496. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HOOD shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.49.

In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $29,606.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $649,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,928,459.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

