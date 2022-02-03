Robust Token Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last Week (RBT)

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Robust Token has a total market capitalization of $628,006.65 and approximately $3,570.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Robust Token coin can currently be purchased for $18.22 or 0.00049424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Robust Token has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00050512 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.33 or 0.07107276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00055988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,718.67 or 0.99594043 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00055037 BTC.

Robust Token Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 92,414 coins and its circulating supply is 34,464 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Buying and Selling Robust Token

