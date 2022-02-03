Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 15,333 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 81.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,405,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,319,000 after buying an additional 761,356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,657,000 after buying an additional 239,906 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,072,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,821,000 after buying an additional 154,866 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,955,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,811,000 after purchasing an additional 272,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,750,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,210,000 after purchasing an additional 79,516 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $74.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.07 and a 200-day moving average of $75.51. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $63.17 and a one year high of $78.43.

