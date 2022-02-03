Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.20% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC increased its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SIL opened at $33.16 on Thursday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.93.

