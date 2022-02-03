Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 20,763 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 219,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 59,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAA opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.67 and a beta of 2.15.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -600.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Research Partners cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

