Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $108.98 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $90.31 and a 12 month high of $114.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

