Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 1,280 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Shares of ESGV opened at $82.65 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $88.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.79.

