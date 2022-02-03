Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 47,150 Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) by 2,357.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,150 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRBN. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of KRBN stock opened at $54.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.57. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $26.54 and a 1 year high of $54.91.

