Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,064,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,109,000 after buying an additional 82,465 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,402,000 after buying an additional 1,296,998 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,066,000 after buying an additional 92,854 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,794,000 after buying an additional 4,035,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $440,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $150.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.81.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $205,885. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

