Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 55.2% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Zimmer Biomet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.71.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $121.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.60 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

