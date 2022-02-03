Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $7,195,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $39,990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,167,873 shares of company stock valued at $213,136,150. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABNB. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

ABNB opened at $151.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.99. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of -0.49.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.